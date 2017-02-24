Kaiser Permanente Northwest donates $8,000 to Free Clinic

The Free Clinic of Southwest Washington has received an $8,000 grant from Kaiser Permanente Northwest.

The grant will be used to help fund the children’s oral health program. The program served low-income, uninsured children through more than 320 visits in 2016.

“We’re grateful for this support from Kaiser Permanente Northwest,” said Barbe West, executive director of the Free Clinic. “Many of the children we treat have tooth pain severe enough to keep them out of school. We relieve their pain, give tips on preventive care and help them get back to the classroom.”

The Free Clinic collaborates with elementary schools in Clark County, the Clark College dental hygiene program and the Clark County Dental Society.

