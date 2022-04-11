Join the VDA’s Spruce the Couve Cleanup Challenge

In conjunction with the Annual City Clean-Up, Vancouver area businesses are encouraged to participate in the Vancouver’s Downtown Association’s Spruce the Couve Cleanup Challenge.
There are three steps to participate in the challenge:
- Gather a group of co-workers and decide on a project around your business or in a public space within the downtown business district and register your team.
- Complete your project between May 10 and May 14 – be sure to document your project with photos before, during with your team and after.
- Submit the pictures to admin@vdausa.org by May 17.
Ideas for projects:
- Clean up graffiti or add some fresh paint where needed
- Add planters or plants to tree wells or bare areas
- Paint an outdoor mural (the Mural Society can assist you in obtaining a permit)
- Pressure wash the sidewalk or building
- Add additional lighting to your building
- Litter cleanup
- Email the VDA for other ideas
The Promotions Committee of the VDA will select a winner of this Spruce the Couve Challenge on May 24. The winning team will be awarded with a pizza party and a fun activity.
Participants should sign up by the end of the day May 9. All participating businesses will be mentioned at the City Clean-Up on May 14.
Sign up by April 22 to be mentioned in the press release. Click here to sign up for the Spruce the Couve Challenge.