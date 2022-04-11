Join the VDA’s Spruce the Couve Cleanup Challenge

In conjunction with the Annual City Clean-Up, Vancouver area businesses are encouraged to participate in the Vancouver’s Downtown Association’s Spruce the Couve Cleanup Challenge.

There are three steps to participate in the challenge:

Gather a group of co-workers and decide on a project around your business or in a public space within the downtown business district and register your team.

Complete your project between May 10 and May 14 – be sure to document your project with photos before, during with your team and after.

Submit the pictures to admin@vdausa.org by May 17.

Ideas for projects:

Clean up graffiti or add some fresh paint where needed

Add planters or plants to tree wells or bare areas

Paint an outdoor mural (the Mural Society can assist you in obtaining a permit)

Pressure wash the sidewalk or building

Add additional lighting to your building

Litter cleanup

Email the VDA for other ideas

The Promotions Committee of the VDA will select a winner of this Spruce the Couve Challenge on May 24. The winning team will be awarded with a pizza party and a fun activity.

Participants should sign up by the end of the day May 9. All participating businesses will be mentioned at the City Clean-Up on May 14.

Sign up by April 22 to be mentioned in the press release. Click here to sign up for the Spruce the Couve Challenge.