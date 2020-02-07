iQ Credit Union raises $50,000 during Spirit Week

iQ Credit Union staff, members and community partners have raised $50,000 for OHSU’s Doernbecher Children’s Hospital as part of iQ’s annual Spirit Week in 2019. Each year during this special week, iQ employees donate to participate in themed dress-up days like Tropical Tuesday or Look-alike Friday. All money contributions are used to fund the new Rood Family Pavilion—a home-away-from-home for numerous Doernbecher patients and their families who travel significant distances to receive critical care.

