Innovative Services NW receives grant from OnPoint Community Credit Union

Innovative Services NW has received a $1,000 grant from OnPoint Community Credit Union for its Pediatric Therapy Assessment/Evaluation Update Project.

Innovative’s Pediatric Therapy and Neurodevelopmental Center provides physical, speech, occupational, and specialty therapies for children, birth through age 20, and Early Intervention services for children, birth through age three. Quality pediatric therapy, for these children with disabilities or delays, begins with an accurate assessment of each child’s greatest therapy needs.

The grant award allows the local nonprofit to purchase updated assessment kits such as Preschool Language Scales, 5th Edition (PLS5), in both English and Spanish. The PLS5 helps therapists assess total language, auditory comprehension and expressive communication capabilities for children, birth to age 5.

