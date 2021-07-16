ilani to host restaurant hiring event on July 21

ilani will hold a hiring event for a variety of restaurant positions on Wednesday, July 21, noon-6 p.m., inside ilani’s Muze Lounge.

ilani is seeking passionate individuals with a strong commitment to providing exceptional guest service to fill a number of openings in its restaurants. ilani will be holding interviews and making same-day career offers during the July 21 hiring event inside Muze Lounge.

If you enjoy working in a fast-paced and high-energy environment, then ilani is the place for you. ilani team members should provide the pinnacle of guest service while continuously striving for perfection. Applicants should be energetic and outgoing, and available to work nights, weekends and holidays.

ilani values and celebrates its team members often by hosting appreciation days, raffles, birthday celebrations and fun company events. As an ilani team member, you can expect a comprehensive benefits package, including employer-provided meals, free training, tuition reimbursement and so much more.

If you are interested in attending ilani’s hiring event, you are encouraged to apply online at http://ilaniresort.com/hiringevent or call 1-877-GO-ilani to schedule an appointment. Walk-in applicants are also welcome with a resume in hand. Social distancing accommodations will be in place. All applicants must be at least 18 – 21 years of age depending on position and must possess a high school diploma or GED.

