Identity Clark County accepting applications for Ed Lynch Board Seat

The business leaders group Identity Clark County (ICC) is accepting nominations through October for the 2022 Ed Lynch Board Seat, a one-year courtesy appointment to ICC’s Board of Directors for an aspiring business leader.

The seat honors the late Edward Lynch, who for many years was at the center of business and community development and was highly regarded for his character, leadership and decisive manner. Lynch chaired Identity Clark County for more than a decade.

“The Ed Lynch Board Seat is a unique opportunity for a promising young business leader to work alongside influential business leaders as we seek to make our community an even better place to land, live and learn,” said Ron Arp, president of Identity Clark County.

The individual chosen for the Ed Lynch Board Seat will demonstrate strong potential as a business leader, possess positive character attributes and can participate in ICC discussions, such as monthly meetings and occasional forums.

“The Ed Lynch Board Seat presented an opportunity to connect with many of our community’s top leaders and exchange ideas and information on key topics during these very challenging times, and to have a seat at the table as we discuss critical initiatives,” said Matt Bisturis, a business attorney at Schwabe, Williamson & Wyatt. Bisturis held the Ed Lynch Board Seat for 2020 and 2021.

Prior honorees include Maren Calvert of Horenstein Law Group, Terry Wollam of Wollam & Associates, Avaly Scarpelli of the Building Industry Association of Clark County and Jim Mains of Main Distinction.

Identity Clark County is seeking referrals and suggestions from investors and friends. Expressions of interest may be forwarded to sean@iccbusiness.org with a resume or biography and a letter of interest. The organization will complete a private screening and selection process in early November.

Identity Clark County is a 28-year-old business advocacy organization comprised of influential business leaders. The privately funded organization maintains an office in Vancouver and a lobbying presence in Olympia.

