Humana and Vancouver Clinic team up in Southwest Washington

Additional access to patient-focused primary care is coming to Clark County, Washington, thanks to Vancouver Clinic and Humana (NYSE: HUM) teaming up to add two primary care practices to Humana’s Medicare Advantage Plan network.

Part of a new value-based relationship between Vancouver Clinic and Humana, the two new neighborhood clinics, operated by Vancouver Clinic, will accept all Humana Medicare Advantage HMO and PPO plans offered in Washington, as well as a new Dual Eligible Special Needs Plan (for patients qualifying for both Medicare and Medicaid) that will be available Jan. 1, 2019.

The first clinic is scheduled to open January 2019, located at 7809 NE Vancouver Plaza Drive in Vancouver. A second neighborhood clinic location will be added in the second half of 2019.

“Our community continues to grow and it’s really important that we provide care close to where patients live,” said Mark Mantei, Vancouver Clinic CEO. “The neighborhood clinics we are opening will bring healthcare resources closer to patients and will offer integrated care teams that include doctors, nurses, health coaches, nutritionists, medication management and social services resources who will help guide patients through the complex health system and ensure their care addresses the whole person.”

To help its Medicare Advantage members achieve better health, Humana is adding these new Vancouver Clinic primary care practice locations to its network to improve access to care and quality of care.

“Vancouver Clinic has a long history of providing primary care to the residents of Vancouver and looking for ways to better meet the needs of the community and its patients. That is why we are excited to take our relationship from traditional to value-based care to better serve our members,” said Catherine Field, Intermountain Region President for Humana. “As people with Medicare age, they often have varying needs. Combining Humana’s strong Medicare capabilities and Vancouver Clinic’s long-standing focus on patient care allows us to offer primary care dedicated to meeting the needs of our members as they age.”

Humana has an extensive and growing value-based care presence. As of June 30, 2018, Humana has approximately 2 million individual Medicare Advantage members and approximately 130,000 Group members who are cared for by more than 52,000 primary care physicians in more than 1,000 value-based relationships across 43 states and Puerto Rico. Humana’s total Medicare Advantage membership is more than 3.5 million members, which includes members affiliated with providers in value-based and standard Medicare Advantage settings. For more information, visit humana.com/provider/support/vbc.

