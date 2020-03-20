Hubb releases virtual event technology

Vancouver-based Hubb has partnered with Evia Events to support the events industry in pivoting to virtual events solutions to minimize the impact to attendees and sponsors affected by recent event cancellations.

Hubb’s attendee facing, web-based tools combined with Evia’s SMART (searchable, multilingual, accessible, ready and targeted) new Evia Player™, allow event organizers to harness the value of the content they’ve already created. Evia can also help produce and distribute content for organizers who don’t have those capabilities in-house. Hubb’s attendee facing web-based tools include an attendee schedule builder, where attendees can build their schedule ahead of the event, save favorites and easily find and view content, including videos and presentations.

Hubb Meetings lets attendees book 1×1 meetings with other attendees, product experts or sponsors — these meetings can happen onsite or virtually using an online collaboration tool.

The new technology also makes event content available to attendees who can’t make it onsite with on-demand videos. Features like moderated chat and the ability to instantly share snippets on social media are available.

