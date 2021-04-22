Housing Options Study and Action Plan advisory group to hold fourth meeting April 27

The Housing Options Study and Action Plan project’s purpose is to identify housing challenges within the unincorporated Vancouver Urban Growth Area and opportunities to encourage development of housing that is affordable to a variety of household incomes through the removal of regulatory barriers and/or implementation of other strategies.

The group’s fourth meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m., Tuesday, April 27, via Zoom. The meeting is open to the public and will be recorded.

For information on how to join and participate in the meeting, please visit https://clark.wa.gov/community-planning/housing-project-advisory-group.

At the meeting, the consultant team will present a development feasibility analysis of different housing types to assist the advisory group on the decision-making processes of private sector developers.

The advisory group will also begin discussing potential goals for the project that will provide a framework for developing recommendations.

The Clark County Council and county manager have appointed a volunteer PAG to provide input throughout the Housing Options Study and Action Plan project. The group represents a broad spectrum of interests including those most vulnerable to rising housing costs and displacement, people working in the housing industry, and parties responsible for housing-related regulations. The group will utilize a consensus-based approach to creatively and collaboratively problem-solve issues regarding barriers in providing additional housing types in the unincorporated Vancouver Urban Growth Area. The group also will develop recommendations that will become part of the Housing Options Study and Action Plan. The recommendations will be reviewed and considered by the public, the Clark County Planning Commission and county council.

Learn more about the project at www.clark.wa.gov/housingoptions.

