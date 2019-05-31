Hoff bill signed into law

On Tuesday, Gov. Jay Inslee signed a bill sponsored by Rep. Larry Hoff to eliminate inefficiencies at the Department of Licensing (DOL) after its rollout of a modernized licensing system late last year. DOL is responsible for regulating dozens of business industries, which involves issuing licenses and ensuring compliance with professional standards and laws. House Bill 1176, which was requested by the agency, will prevent the need for staff to enter unnecessary information into the new system, while also streamlining the licensing and exam process for applicants in a number of industries.

