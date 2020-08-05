Historical Museum features ‘(Her)Story’ exhibit and online companion

Clark County Historical Museum’s newest exhibit, “(Her)Story: Founders, Leaders, & Visionaries,” will open with a virtual reception on Facebook Live, Friday, Aug. 21 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. As part of the reception, CCHM is holding an online auction to raise funds to support the exhibit and future programming.

Commemorating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, “(Her)Story: Founders, Leaders, & Visionaries” explores the significant impact women have made on Clark County history. “(Her)Story” showcases a series of interpretative panels, recorded interviews, and an online companion virtual exhibit. The exhibit caps off a year-long celebration of Women’s History at the museum.

Developed by volunteer curators Tracy Reilly Kelly and Pepper Kim with support from Dee Anne Finken, the exhibit explores the lives and stories of the many women that call Clark County home from the Indigenous Nations through the suffrage movement and into today.

Recorded interviews and conversations related to women’s issues accompany this history. Key conversations include a discussion of the “Indian Princess” narrative by Indigenous women of the community; “What the Vote Means to Me” featuring women business owners, politicians, and community leaders; oral histories of women collected by CCHM; and items related to local women.

The exhibit also includes a wholly digital companion exhibit, a first for the museum.

“(Her)Story: Founders, Leaders, & Visionaries” will be open through 2023. This exhibit is sponsored by Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle, the City of Vancouver, League of Women Voters of Clark County and the many “Yellow Rose” sponsors.For more information on the exhibit or how to become a Yellow Rose sponsor, visit cchmuseum.org, or contact the museum at 360-993-5679 or outreach@cchmuseum.org.

Comments

comments