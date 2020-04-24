Historic Preservation Commission seeks board members

The City of Vancouver is seeking two volunteers interested in representing the city on the Clark County Historic Preservation Commission. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 13.

The Clark County Historic Preservation Commission is a joint city/county commission with five members appointed by Clark County Board of Councilors and two members appointed by Vancouver City Council. The seven-member citizen advisory body is responsible for:

reviewing nominations to the National Register of Historic Places

reviewing nominations and designating properties to the Clark County Heritage Register

conducting design review for changes to buildings and sites on the local register

deciding on applications for the Special Valuation Tax Incentive for historic properties

overseeing education and outreach efforts

Historic Preservation Commission members serve three-year terms. The commission typically meets on the first Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Clark County Public Service Center, 1300 Franklin St., Vancouver.

The commission is specifically seeking applications from individuals with an interest or professional background in archeology or architecture, but others are welcome to apply. Applicants should be city residents although the city council may opt to waive this residency requirement. All applicants must also be available for an interview with Vancouver City Councilmembers on Wednesday, June 3.

Applications may be submitted online at www.cityofvancouver.us/boards. To request a printed application or for further information, contact Shannon Ripp at Vancouver City Hall, P.O. Box 1995, Vancouver, WA 98668-1995, by email at bc_coordinator@cityofvancouver.us or by calling 360-487-8607.

Visit www.clark.wa.gov/planning/historic to learn more about the Clark County Historic Preservation Commission, including links to past meeting minutes and agendas.

