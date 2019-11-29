GVCC honors Ambassador Volunteers at holiday event

The Greater Vancouver Chamber of Commerce (GVCC) honored two Ambassador Volunteers who will be recognized at the Holiday Heroes Luncheon on Dec. 6. Along with thanking the entire Ambassador Team, the Ambassador of the Year and the Rookie of the Year will be highlighted.

This year the Ambassador of the Year will be awarded to Yvonne Payne, professional pianist and owner of Ebony Notes. The Rookie of the Year will be awarded to Marcy Sprecher, executive director of Rocksolid Community Teen Center.

Payne has been a dedicated Chamber Ambassador since 2016 and a Chamber member for almost two decades. As a professional pianist and teacher for over 30 years, Yvonne connects with many of our members by sharing her love of music.

Sprecher is the executive director of Rocksolid Community Teen Center in Battle Ground. Since joining the “North County” Ambassador Team, Sprecher has led the way encouraging engagement and connection-making for members and future members in Battle Ground.

Payne and Sprecher will be recognized for their volunteerism on Dec. 6, at GVCC’s Holiday Heroes Luncheon at Warehouse ’23 presented by Chick-fil-A Cascade Park. The holiday themed event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the program beginning at 11:30 a.m. Sponsorships and raffle-donations are available to members interested in being a part of this sell-out event. Visit VancouverUSA.com/HolidayHeroes2019 for more information.

