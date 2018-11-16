GVCC class for social media posts for Small Business Saturday

The Greater Vancouver Chamber of Commerce’s (GVCC) Small Business Saturday Grant Program is underway and they need the community to start posting on behalf of small businesses and nonprofits.

Starting on Nov. 1, GVCC members with 15 full time employees (FTE) started competing via a social media hashtag contest for $6,000 in grant funds that will be awarded in $2,000 grants to the three best posts. There are more than 120 businesses and nonprofits enrolled in the program that includes graphics and promotion support to amplify the voices of small business during the month of November.

The 2017 grant recipients were Sweet Spot Skirts and Funky Fresh Juice Company. Sweet Spots Skirts’ winning post was a customer testimonial. The Chamber’s Small Business Saturday program has been sponsored by Columbia Credit Union since its inception in 2013 and they’ve been a crucial partner with the Chamber to grow this program.

The Small Business Saturday Grant program is not only a chance at funds to plug back into the recipient’s business, but a marketing framework for small businesses, organizations, and nonprofits to engage customers, clients, vendors, employees and/or community members to post on their behalf to gain more exposure. There is no voting; one post can win and a group of 20 final posts will be reviewed by a four-person committee. Last year, hundreds of posts circulated in November to launch the shop local holiday message and showcase Southwest Washington’s small businesses community.

