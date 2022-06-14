GVC to present Mind What Matters webinar June 16

The Greater Vancouver Chamber (GVC) will present a Mind What Matters webinar this Thursday, June 16, at 1 p.m. The webinar, Vancouver’s Climate Action Plan: The Business Focus, will focus on the City of Vancouver’s recently approved Climate Action Plan and what impact it will have on businesses in the next few years.

After hearing from Rebecca Small with the City of Vancouver, Nelson Holmberg with NW Natural will provide information about what NW Natural is doing in the area of renewal natural gas.

The virtual doors will open at 1 p.m. Interact and ask questions through the Chamber’s virtual platform as you learn about Vancouver’s Climate Action Plan and what it means to your business.

Register here for free. Can’t make it? Register anyway and you will get the recording sent to you to watch later.