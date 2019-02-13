From the List: Vancouver’s largest apartment complexes

What are the largest apartment complexes in Vancouver? We ranked them by total number of units and, in the event of a tie, by year established. Figures as of 1/10/19.

The top five are:

Autumn Chase; 400 units Springfield Meadows; 290 units Aspenridge; 240 units The Monterey Apartments; 222 units Smith Tower Apartments; 170 units

