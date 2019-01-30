From the List: Labor Organizations

What are the largest labor organizations in Clark County? We ranked them by total number of members. Figures as of 1/10/2019.

The top five are:

Southwest Washington Central Labor Council: 10,000 members Evergreen Education Association: 1,800 members Vancouver Education Association Inc.: 1,644 members Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway: 815 members Office & Professional Employees International Union, Local 11: 718 members

To view the rest of Clark County’s largest labor organizations, check out the February 1, 2019 edition of the Vancouver Business Journal. The list includes top local officer information, member benefits and more. Organizations that do not respond to list questionnaires are not included.

