From the List: Clark County’s largest travel agencies

What are the largest travel agencies in Clark County? We ranked them by the number of FTEs and, in the event of a tie, year established, then alphabetically. Figures as of 10/8/18.

The top five are:

AAA Washington Travel Agency: 15 FTEs American Queen Steamboat Co. – Pacific N.W. Office: 10 FTEs USA Rivers Cruises Inc.: 7 FTEs CI Azumano Travel/American Express: 4 FTEs Silver Star Travel: 4 FTEs

To view the rest of Clark County’s travel agencies, check out the November 9, 2018 edition of the Vancouver Business Journal. The list includes top local executive information, parent company locations and more. Organizations that do not respond to list questionnaires are not included.

