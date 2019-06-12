From the List: Clark County’s largest technology support & services

What are the largest technology support & service companies in Clark County? We ranked them by number of FTEs. Figures as of 5/23/19.

The top five are:

HTG Inc. 76 FTEs Advisicon, Inc: 26 FTEs Centerlogic, Inc: 22 FTEs On Line Support Inc: 20 FTEs Varasset: 18 FTEs

To view the rest of Clark County’s technology support/service companies, check out the June 14, 2019 edition of the Vancouver Business Journal. The list includes scope of services, top local executive information and more. Organizations that do not respond to list questionnaires are not included.

Our 2019 Book of Lists is also available in print or electronic form here.

Comments

comments