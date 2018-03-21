From the List: Clark County’s largest software developers

What are the largest software developers in Clark County? We ranked them by number of FTEs. Figures as of 2/28/18.

The top five are:

Evosus Inc: 31 FTEs Instructional Technologies Inc: 24 FTEs Interject Data Systems Inc: 22 FTEs The InterProse Corporation: 15 FTEs Accent Business Services, Inc: 13 FTEs

To view the rest of Clark County’s software developers, check out the March 23, 2018 edition of the Vancouver Business Journal. The list includes software descriptions, top local executive information and more. Organizations that do not respond to list questionnaires are not included.

Individual industry lists can be purchased in Excel form by contacting the VBJ at 360.695.2442. These lists feature even more listings than what is in the print version.

Our 2018 Book of Lists is also available in print or electronic form here.

Comments

comments