From the List: Clark County’s largest sign companies

What are the largest sign companies in Clark County? Ranked by the number of FTEs and, in the event of a tie, year established, then alphabetically. Figures as of 10/22/18.

The top five are:

International Graphics & Nameplate Inc: 34 FTEs Designs of All Kinds Inc: 10 FTEs Columbia Litho Printing & Imaging: 7 FTEs Soha Sign Co. Inc.: 7 FTEs Signs and More : 7 FTEs

To view the rest of Clark County’s sign companies, check out the November 30, 2018 edition of the Vancouver Business Journal. The list includes top local executive information, industry specializations and more. Organizations that do not respond to list questionnaires are not included.

Individual industry lists can be purchased in Excel form by contacting the VBJ at 360.695.2442. These lists feature even more listings than what is in the print version.

Our 2018 Book of Lists is also available in print or electronic form here.

