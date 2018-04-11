From the List: Clark County’s largest residential general contractors

Who are the largest residential general contractors in Clark County? We ranked them by number of homes built in 2017. Figures as of 3/21/18.

The top five are:

New Tradition Homes: 247 homes built in 2017 Pacific Lifestyle Homes Inc: 237 homes built in 2017 Cascade West Development Inc: 83 homes built in 2017 Aho Construction Inc: 76 homes built in 2017 Kingston Homes LLC: 54 homes built in 2017

To view the rest of Clark County’s residential general contractors, check out the April 13, 2018 edition of the Vancouver Business Journal. The list includes average home prices, license numbers, top local executive information and more. Organizations that do not respond to list questionnaires are not included.

