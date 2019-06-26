From the List: Clark County’s largest recycling organizations

What are the largest recycling organizations in Clark County? We ranked them by number of FTEs. Figures as of 5/23/19.

The top five are:

Columbia Resource Co: 126 FTEs H&H Wood Recyclers Inc: 36 FTEs Janus Youth Programs Inc, Clark County: 24 FTEs O’Reilly Auto Parts: 9 EcoTech Recycling LLC: 8

To view the rest of Clark County’s recyclers, check out the June 28, 2019 edition of the Vancouver Business Journal. The list includes materials recycled, top local executive information and more. Organizations that do not respond to list questionnaires are not included.

Individual industry lists can be purchased in Excel form by contacting the VBJ at 360.695.2442. These lists feature even more listings than what is in the print version.

Our 2018 Book of Lists is also available in print or electronic form here.

Comments

comments