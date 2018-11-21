From the List: Clark County’s largest property management companies

What are the largest property management companies in Clark County? We ranked them by total square footage under management. Figures as of 10/22/18.

The top five are:

Invest West Management LLC: 15,180,000 total sq. ft. under management The Management Group Inc: 13,385,253 total sq. ft. under management Community Management Inc, AAMC: 10,250,000 total sq. ft. under management Premier Property Management Inc: 6,978,982 total sq. ft. under management IDM: 3,600,000 total sq. ft. under management

To view the rest of Clark County’s property management companies, check out the November 23, 2018 edition of the Vancouver Business Journal. The list includes top local executive information, industry specializations and more. Organizations that do not respond to list questionnaires are not included.

Individual industry lists can be purchased in Excel form by contacting the VBJ at 360.695.2442. These lists feature even more listings than what is in the print version.

Our 2018 Book of Lists is also available in print or electronic form here.

