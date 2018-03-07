From the List: Clark County’s largest office buildings and business parks

What are the largest office buildings in Clark County? We ranked them by total square footage of leasable space. Figures as of 2/28/2018.

The top five are:

Columbia Tech Center: 1,118,951 total sq. ft. 805 Broadway Building: 275,000 total sq. ft. Prestige Plaza: 100,000 total sq. ft. Parkway Plaza 1: 68,830 total sq. ft. H. Hall Building: 60,000 total sq. ft.

To view the rest of Clark County’s office buildings and business parks, check out the March 9, 2018 edition of the Vancouver Business Journal. The list includes percentage occupied, amenities, leasing company information and more. Organizations that do not respond to list questionnaires are not included.

Individual industry lists can be purchased in Excel form by contacting the VBJ at 360.695.2442. These lists feature even more listings than what is in the print version.

Our 2018 Book of Lists is also available in print or electronic form here.

Comments

comments