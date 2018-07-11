From the List: Clark County’s largest manufacturers

What are the largest manufacturers in Clark County? We ranked them by number of FTEs. Figures as of 6/4/18.

The top five are:

WaferTech LLC – A TSMC Co: 1,015 FTEs SEH America Inc: 757 FTEs Columbia Machine Inc: 461 FTEs Great Western Malting Co: 350 FTEs Nautilus Inc: 329 FTEs

To view the rest of Clark County’s manufacturers, check out the July 13, 2018 edition of the Vancouver Business Journal. The list includes primary product information, top local executive information and more. Organizations that do not respond to list questionnaires are not included.

Individual industry lists can be purchased in Excel form by contacting the VBJ at 360.695.2442. These lists feature even more listings than what is in the print version.

Our 2018 Book of Lists is also available in print or electronic form here.

Comments

comments