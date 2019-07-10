From the List: Clark County’s largest manufacturers

What are the largest manufacturers in Clark County? We ranked them by number of FTEs. Figures as of 6/3/19.

The top five are:

SEH America Inc: 780 FTEs Nautilus Inc: 311 FTEs Andersen Dairy Inc.: 188 FTEs Thompson Metal Fab Inc.: 150 FTEs ControlTek: 140 FTEs

To view the rest of Clark County’s manufacturers, check out the July 12, 2019 edition of the Vancouver Business Journal. The list includes primary product information, top local executive information and more. Organizations that do not respond to list questionnaires are not included.

