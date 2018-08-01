From the List: Clark County’s largest law firms

What are the largest law firms in Clark County? We ranked them by number of attorneys and, in the event of a tie, by the year established, then alphabetically. Figures as of 6/21/18.

The top five are:

  1. Landerholm, P.S.: 24 attorneys
  2. Miller Nash Graham & Dunn LLP: 9 attorneys
  3. Gevurtz Menashe: 9 attorneys
  4. Jordan Ramis PC: 7 attorneys
  5. Schwabe, Williamson & Wyatt: 6 attorneys

To view the rest of Clark County’s law firms, check out the August 3, 2018 edition of the Vancouver Business Journal. The list includes areas of legal focus, specialties and more. Organizations that do not respond to list questionnaires are not included.

Individual industry lists can be purchased in Excel form by contacting the VBJ at 360.695.2442. These lists feature even more listings than what is in the print version.

Our 2018 Book of Lists is also available in print or electronic form here.

Comments

comments

Joanna Yorke
Joanna Yorke is the managing editor of the Vancouver Business Journal. She has worked in the journalism field since 2010 after graduating from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University in Pullman. Yorke worked at The Reflector Newspaper in Battle Ground for six years and then worked at and helped start ClarkCountyToday.com.