From the List: Clark County’s largest law firms

What are the largest law firms in Clark County? We ranked them by number of attorneys and, in the event of a tie, by the year established, then alphabetically. Figures as of 6/24/19.

The top five are:

Landerholm, P.S.: 24 attorneys Miller Nash Graham & Dunn LLP: 9 attorneys Gevurtz Menashe: 9 attorneys Schwabe, Williamson & Wyatt: 7 attorneys McKinley Irvin Family Law: 6 attorneys

To view the rest of Clark County’s law firms, check out the August 2, 2019 edition of the Vancouver Business Journal. The list includes areas of legal focus, specialties and more. Organizations that do not respond to list questionnaires are not included.

Individual industry lists can be purchased in Excel form by contacting the VBJ at 360.695.2442. These lists feature even more listings than what is in the print version.

Our 2019 Book of Lists is also available in print or electronic form here.

