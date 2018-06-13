From the List: Clark County’s largest insurance agencies & brokers

What are the largest insurance agencies and brokers in Clark County? We ranked them by number of licensed agents. Figures as of 5/24/18.

The top five are:

Biggs Insurance Services: 46 licensed agents; 50 FTEs Country Financial Vancouver Agency: 23 licensed agents; 34 FTEs J.D. Fulwiler & Co. Insurance Inc: 20 licensed agents; 25 FTEs Davidson & Assoc. Insurance Agency Inc: 17 licensed agents; 19 FTEs ALMEA Insurance Inc: 15 licensed agents; 20 FTEs

To view the rest of Clark County’s insurance agencies and brokers, check out the June 15, 2018 edition of the Vancouver Business Journal. The list includes specialties, top local executive information and more. Organizations that do not respond to list questionnaires are not included.

Individual industry lists can be purchased in Excel form by contacting the VBJ at 360.695.2442. These lists feature even more listings than what is in the print version.

Our 2018 Book of Lists is also available in print or electronic form here.

Comments

comments