From the List: Clark County’s largest insurance agencies & brokers

What are the largest insurance agencies and brokers in Clark County? We ranked them by number of licensed agents. Figures as of 5/23/19.

The top five are:

  1. Biggs Insurance Services: 49 licensed agents; 54 FTEs
  2. J.D. Fulwiler & Co. Insurance Inc: 22 licensed agents; 30 FTEs
  3. Country Financial Vancouver Agency: 21 licensed agents; 13 FTEs
  4. Davidson & Assoc. Insurance Agency Inc: 18 licensed agents; 18 FTEs
  5. Columbia Insurance Group LLC: 17 licensed agents; 18 FTEs

