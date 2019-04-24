From the List: Clark County’s largest golf courses

What are the largest golf courses in Clark County? We ranked them by length of course (in yards). Figures as of 3/20/19.

The top five are:

Royal Oaks Country Club: 7,034 yards; private course Camas Meadows Golf Course: 6,611 yards; public course Tri-Mountain Golf Course: 6,600 yards; public course Club Green Meadows: 6,494 yards; private course Lewis River Golf Course: 6,404 yards; public course

To view the rest of Clark County’s golf courses, check out the April 26, 2019 edition of the Vancouver Business Journal. The list includes course par information, member/guest services, top local executive information and more. Organizations that do not respond to list questionnaires are not included.

Our 2019 Book of Lists is also available in print or electronic form here.

Comments

comments