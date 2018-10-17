From the List: Clark County’s largest fitness & athletic facilities

What are the largest fitness & athletic facilities in Clark County? We ranked them by number of members, in the event of a tie, year established, then alphabetically. Figures as of 9/11/18.

The top five are:

Clark County Family YMCA: 9,600 members; FTEs ND Firstenburg Community Center/Van.-Clark Parks & Rec: 7,500 members; 12 FTEs Marshall Community Center/Van.-Clark Parks & Rec: 3,500 members; 14 FTEs Lacamas Athletic Club: 3,500 members; 8 FTEs barre3 Felida: 3,000 members; 15 FTEs

To view the rest of Clark County’s fitness & athletic facilities, check out the October 19, 2018 edition of the Vancouver Business Journal. The list includes top local executive information, amenities and more. Organizations that do not respond to list questionnaires are not included.

