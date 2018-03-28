From the List: Clark County’s largest environmental firms

What are the largest environmental firms in Clark County? We ranked them by number of FTEs and, in the event of a tie, by year established. Figures as of 3/14/18.

The top five are:

GeoDesign Inc: 92 FTEs PBS Engineering and Environmental Inc: 53 FTEs Columbia West Engineering Inc: 40 FTEs 3 Kings Environmental Inc: 35 FTEs BergerABAM: 31 FTEs

To view the rest of Clark County’s environmental firms, check out the March 30, 2018 edition of the Vancouver Business Journal. The list includes specialties, industries served, top local executive information and more. Organizations that do not respond to list questionnaires are not included.

Individual industry lists can be purchased in Excel form by contacting the VBJ at 360.695.2442. These lists feature even more listings than what is in the print version.

Our 2018 Book of Lists is also available in print or electronic form here.

Comments

comments