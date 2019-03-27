From the List: Clark County’s largest environmental firms

What are the largest environmental firms in Clark County? We ranked them by number of FTEs and, in the event of a tie, by year established. Figures as of 2/26/19.

The top five are:

PBS Engineering and Environmental Inc: 56 FTEs 3 Kings Environmental Inc: 55 FTEs NetCompliance Environmental Services LLC: 45 FTEs Columbia West Engineering Inc: 40 FTEs BergerABAM: 30 FTEs

To view the rest of Clark County's environmental firms, check out the March 39, 2019 edition of the Vancouver Business Journal. The list includes specialties, industries served, top local executive information and more.

