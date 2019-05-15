From the List: Clark County’s largest employers

Who are the largest employers in Clark County? We ranked them by number of FTEs in the county. Figures as of 4/8/18.

The top five are:

Vancouver Public Schools: 3,178 FTEs Evergreen Public Schools: 2,698 FTEs Vancouver Clinic: 1,526FTEs Bonneville Power Administration – Transmission Business Line Headquarters 5411: 1,124 FTEs Clark College: 1,023 FTEs

To view the rest of Clark County’s largest employers, check out the May 17, 2019 edition of the Vancouver Business Journal. The list includes top local executive information, year established locally and more. Organizations that do not respond to list questionnaires are not included.

