From the List: Clark County’s largest beverage distributors

What are the largest beverage distributors in Clark County? We ranked them by the amount produced in the previous 12 months. Figures as of 5/24/18.

The top five are:

Corwin Beverage Company: 1,964,000 Rain Drop Roasters/Red Barn: 260,000 BJ’s Coffee Roasters: 75,000 Brewed Awakenings Coffee Roasters: 65,000 Paper Tiger Coffee Roasters: 49,000

To view the rest of Clark County’s breweries, check out the June 29, 2018 edition of the Vancouver Business Journal. The list includes beverage distributors, coffee roasters, wineries and more. Organizations that do not respond to list questionnaires are not included.

Individual industry lists can be purchased in Excel form by contacting the VBJ at 360.695.2442. These lists feature even more listings than what is in the print version.

Our 2018 Book of Lists is also available in print or electronic form here.

