From the List: Clark County’s largest assisted living & retirement facilities

What are the largest assisted living & retirement facilities in Clark County? We ranked them by number of units. Figures as of 4/14/18.

The top five are:

Touchmark at Fairway Village: 238 units Van Mall Retirement Community: 203 units Cascade Inn: 188 units Smith Tower Apartments: 170 units Knights of Pythias Active Retirement Center: 166 units

