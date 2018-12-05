From the List: Clark County’s largest architectural firms

What are the largest architectural firms and landscape architectural firms in Clark County? We ranked them by number of licensed architects and, in the event of a tie, by year established. Figures as of 10/31/18.

The top three architectural firms are:

LSW Architects: 25 licensed architects; 55 FTEs Wilson Assoc. Architects & Planners AIA: 4 licensed architects; 6 FTEs Johansson architecture PC: 2 licensed architects; 7 FTEs

The top two landscape architectural firms are:

BergerABAM: 4 licensed architects; 30 FTEs Olson Engineering Inc: 3 licensed architects; 45 FTEs

To view the rest of Clark County’s architectural companies, check out the December 7, 2018 edition of the Vancouver Business Journal. The list includes top local executive information, a description of services provided and more. Organizations that do not respond to list questionnaires are not included.

Individual industry lists can be purchased in Excel form by contacting the VBJ at 360.695.2442. These lists feature even more listings than what is in the print version.

Our 2018 Book of Lists is also available in print or electronic form here.

Comments

comments