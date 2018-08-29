From the List: Clark County’s largest appraisers

Who are the largest appraisers in Clark County? We ranked them by number of accredited appraisers. Figures as of 7/23/18.

The top five are:

NW Valuation Group LLC: 4 accredited appraisers Cascade Appraisal Group Inc: 3 Appraisal & Consulting Group LLC: 3 accredited appraisers Premier Appraisal Group: 3 accredited appraisers Dean Potter & Associates, Inc: 3 accredited appraisers

To view the rest of Clark County’s appraisers, check out the August 31, 2018 edition of the Vancouver Business Journal. The list includes specialties, number of appraisals completed in the last year, top local executive information and more. Organizations that do not respond to list questionnaires are not included.

Individual industry lists can be purchased in Excel form by contacting the VBJ at 360.695.2442. These lists feature even more listings than what is in the print version.

Our 2018 Book of Lists is also available in print or electronic form here.

