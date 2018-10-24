From the List: Clark County’s largest academic & technical schools

What are the largest academic & technical schools in Clark County? We ranked them by number of students (2017-2018). Figures as of 9/17/18.

The top five are:

Clark College: 14,053 students Washington State University Vancouver: 3,546 students Emergency Training Northwest: 1,500 students Warner Pacific College: 775 students International Air & Hospitality Academy: 400 students

To view the rest of Clark County’s academic & technical schools, check out the October 26, 2018 edition of the Vancouver Business Journal. The list includes program examples, president/principal information and more. Organizations that do not respond to list questionnaires are not included.

Individual industry lists can be purchased in Excel form by contacting the VBJ at 360.695.2442. These lists feature even more listings than what is in the print version.

Our 2018 Book of Lists is also available in print or electronic form here.

