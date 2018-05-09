From the List: Clark County’s employment agencies

What are the most active employment agencies in Clark County? We ranked them by the total number of positions filled in 2017. Figures as of 4/16/18.

The top five are:

Express Employment Professionals: 3,493 positions filled in 2017 Northwest Staffing Resources: 2,837 positions filled in 2017 Hire Source Staffing Service: 2,100 positions filled in 2017 Employers Overload: 1,514 Positions filled in 2017 WorkSource Vancouver: 1,012 Positions filled in 2017

To view the rest of Clark County’s employment agenices, check out the May 11, 2018 edition of the Vancouver Business Journal. The list includes in-house FTEs, top local executive information and more. Organizations that do not respond to list questionnaires are not included.

