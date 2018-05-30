From the List: Clark County’s busiest web hosting & design companies

What are the busiest web hosting and design companies in Clark County? We ranked them by number of commercial clients billed in the last 12 months. Figures as of 5/16/18.

The top five are:

ODI Technologies Inc: 563 commercial clients billed in last 12 mo. Blue Blazes, LLC: 290 commercial clients billed in last 12 mo. Premium Websites, LLC: 250 commercial clients billed in last 12 mo. Creative Media Enterprises Inc: 213 commercial clients billed in last 12 mo. CIRV Website Agency: 175 commercial clients billed in last 12 mo.

To view the rest of Clark County’s busiest web hosting and design companies, check out the June 1, 2018 edition of the Vancouver Business Journal. The list includes areas of expertise, top local executive information and more. Organizations that do not respond to list questionnaires are not included.

Individual industry lists can be purchased in Excel form by contacting the VBJ at 360.695.2442. These lists feature even more listings than what is in the print version.

Our 2018 Book of Lists is also available in print or electronic form here.

