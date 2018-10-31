From the List: Clark County’s busiest catering companies

What are the busiest catering companies in Clark County? We ranked them by number of events catered in 2017. Figures as of 9/19/18.

The top five are:

Simply Thyme Catering/BEARTHYME Catering llc: 6,127 events catered Chuck’s Produce & Street Market: 3,500 events catered The Heathman Lodge and Hudson’s Bar & Grill: 2,100 events catered Pacific Perks Coffee, LLC: 1,658 events catered Patrick’s Hawaiian Cafe: 1,588 events catered

To view the rest of Clark County’s catering companies, check out the November 2, 2018 edition of the Vancouver Business Journal. The list includes top local executive information, other services and more. Organizations that do not respond to list questionnaires are not included.

Individual industry lists can be purchased in Excel form by contacting the VBJ at 360.695.2442. These lists feature even more listings than what is in the print version.

Our 2018 Book of Lists is also available in print or electronic form here.

Comments

comments