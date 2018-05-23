From the List: Clark County’s 5 largest employers

Who are the largest employers in Clark County? We ranked them by number of FTEs in the county. Figures as of 3/29/18.

The top five are:

Vancouver Public Schools: 2,987 FTEs Evergreen Public Schools: 2,577 FTEs Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center: 1,946 FTEs Battle Ground Public Schools: 1,519 FTEs Fred Meyer Stores: 1,222 FTEs

