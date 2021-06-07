Free Clinic of SW Washington announces new logo

The Free Clinic of Southwest Washington recently announced that it has completed a major rebranding of its logo that elevates the clinic’s identity and supports its important work of providing free healthcare to the uninsured.

“Over the last year and a half, the Free Clinic has completely changed its model of care due to the COVID pandemic. Our new logo represents the natural evolution of that transformation,” said Ann Wheelock, Free Clinic executive director. “Our new logo represents renewed energy at the Free Clinic and is a more welcoming and updated statement for our patients and community.”

Designed in partnership with Portland-based graphic designer Karen Gatens, the new logo presents the clinic as modern and evolving, while better communicating the Free Clinic’s strengths.

“The new logo reflects and showcases the Free Clinic’s advantages and energy, including its employees, volunteers and patients,” said Pam Knepper, Free Clinic communications manager. “In addition, the logo includes the Free Clinic’s vision, Compassionate Care-Always, which has remained the same since the clinic’s founding over 30 years ago. It is important to let people know that while we evolve continually in our efforts to ensure that every member of our community has access to health care, our vision remains the same.”

