Foundation seeks qualified applicants for scholarship funds

The Southwest Washington Contractors Association (SWCA) Foundation is now accepting applications for its Scholarship Program.

The mission of the Foundation is “enhancing Southwest Washington through grants for education and community outreach.” Last year, the SWCA awarded over $17,000 to 15 local students pursuing full-time post-secondary education.

The SWCA Foundation scholarship fund is donation-based and grows throughout the year as SWCA members and affiliates contribute to the program.

Applicants will be selected and awarded scholarships at a minimum amount of $500 based on their academic performance, work and volunteer experience, extracurricular activities, letters of recommendation and a personal essay.

For more information and to download an application, visit www.swca.org/swca-foundation.

The deadline to submit an application is April 28.

