Foundation invests $21,000 in building industry careers

The Building Futures Foundation, a nonprofit and extension of the Building Industry Association of Clark County (BIA), is delighted to announce a record-breaking investment of $21,000 for building industry careers. Seven individuals were selected to receive financial support for the 2021-2022 academic year.

Recipients include:

David Albulov of Vancouver – Civil Engineering, Clark College Stephen Cherington of Battle Ground – Apprentice, Northwest Lineman College Breanne Freshour of Ridgefield – Interior Design, Heritage School of Interior Design Ellie Josephson of Ridgefield – Architecture, Portland State University Miriam Muntean of Vancouver – Civil Engineering, Boise State University Whitley Seter of La Center – Construction Management, Washington State University Gaganjeet Singh of Vancouver – Project Management, University of Washington

Sarah Neibert, Chair of the Scholarship Committee reflected, “On behalf of the Building Futures Foundation’s Scholarship Committee, I wanted to extend our sincerest thank you to the sponsors, donors, and volunteers that make investing in our industry’s future workforce possible. All of the individuals selected are pursuing in-demand careers within the construction industry and will be joining the workforce after they complete their training and/or schooling.”

