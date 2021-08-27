Foundation invests $21,000 in building industry careers

The Building Futures Foundation, a nonprofit and extension of the Building Industry Association of Clark County (BIA), is delighted to announce a record-breaking investment of $21,000 for building industry careers. Seven individuals were selected to receive financial support for the 2021-2022 academic year.

Recipients include:

  1. David Albulov of Vancouver – Civil Engineering, Clark College
  2. Stephen Cherington of Battle Ground – Apprentice, Northwest Lineman College
  3. Breanne Freshour of Ridgefield – Interior Design, Heritage School of Interior Design
  4. Ellie Josephson of Ridgefield – Architecture, Portland State University
  5. Miriam Muntean of Vancouver – Civil Engineering, Boise State University
  6. Whitley Seter of La Center – Construction Management, Washington State University
  7. Gaganjeet Singh of Vancouver – Project Management, University of Washington

Sarah Neibert, Chair of the Scholarship Committee reflected, “On behalf of the Building Futures Foundation’s Scholarship Committee, I wanted to extend our sincerest thank you to the sponsors, donors, and volunteers that make investing in our industry’s future workforce possible. All of the individuals selected are pursuing in-demand careers within the construction industry and will be joining the workforce after they complete their training and/or schooling.”

Comments

comments

Joanna Yorke
Joanna Yorke is the managing editor of the Vancouver Business Journal. She has worked in the journalism field since 2010 after graduating from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University in Pullman. Yorke worked at The Reflector Newspaper in Battle Ground for six years and then worked at and helped start ClarkCountyToday.com.