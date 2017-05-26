Food Bank raises $40,000 with Tacos & Taps event

The Clark County Food Bank hosted its fourth annual fundraising event, “Tacos & Taps” earlier this month, raising more than $40,000 for local hunger relief.

31 local restaurants, breweries, food and beverage vendors participated in this year’s event – each one of them donating all food, beverages and staff time.

“The overwhelming support we receive from our community is what makes this event so successful,” said Alan Hamilton, executive director, Clark County Food Bank. “With 12 local restaurants, 14 breweries, five dessert and beverage partners, plus six amazing corporate sponsors and 500 guests – it’s obvious that local businesses and individuals are eager to help those in our community who struggle with hunger.”

Corporate sponsors of the event included Leonardo’s Pizzeria; UNFI; Big Al’s; Columbia Credit Union; Landerholm; and Riverview Community Bank.

