Explore how to secure financing at July’s Business Growth MAP Alliance

How can you get financing to help your business grow and succeed? CFO.University founder Steve Rosvold explores the question at WSU Vancouver’s July Business Growth MAP Alliance forum. Rosvold’s workshop, “Securing Outside Funding: Preparing, Presenting and Negotiating,” will take place over Zoom from 9 to 10 a.m. July 21.

The forums are open to all at no cost, but advance registration is required. Register online at business.vancouver.wsu.edu/business-growth-map/alliance-registration.

During this Business Growth MAP Alliance, you will:

Develop an understanding of funding sources

Gain insight into preparations to secure the most funding for the least cost

Learn what to include in investor presentations

Get tips for negotiating funding arrangements

As founder of CFO.University, Rosvold cultivates a global professional development community dedicated to growing finance leaders. Previously, Rosvold served as chief financial officer for local and multinational companies and ran his own CFO advisory practice.

